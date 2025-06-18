Jodie Comer says being led by Danny Boyle in 28 Years Later was a ‘proper dream’

Jodie Comer has said being led by director Danny Boyle on the set of 28 Years Later was a “proper dream”.

Comer, who is best known for playing the antagonist Villanelle in the hit BBC series Killing Eve, was speaking at the 28 Years Later world premiere in Leicester Square on Wednesday evening.

28 Years Later is set in the same world as the 2002 apocalyptic horror 28 Days Later, which saw Cillian Murphy play a bicycle courier who awakes from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society.

(left to right) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Danny Boyle attended the 28 Years Later world premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The new instalment follows on almost three decades since the virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, where some have found a way to exist amid the infected despite an enforced quarantine.

When one of the group leaves the gated island they are residing on for a mission to the mainland, they discover secrets and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Comer features in the film alongside Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Comer said on Wednesday: “I was honoured when I got this script through.

“And you know, with the opportunity to sit down with Danny, who’s a filmmaker who I’ve admired for a very long time, and to be kind of led by him and be on one of his sets is a proper dream.”

She added that Boyle leads a “calm, playful, fun” set.

28 Years Later will be screened in cinemas from Friday.