First trailer for new Bruce Springsteen biopic released

The first trailer for the much anticipated new Bruce Springsteen biopic has been released – with actor Jeremy Allen White in the role of the Boss.

The Bear star plays a young Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which chronicles the musician making his 1982 album Nebraska – featuring the singles Atlantic City, My Father’s House and State Trooper.

The trailer shows short excerpts from the film, many of them with him playing guitar.

The first scene of the trailer shows a car dealer telling Springsteen’s character: “I do know who you are.” A solemn-looking Springsteen answers: “Well, that makes one of us.”

Flashbacks show Springsteen as a young boy with his father, played by British actor Stephen Graham.

The film, from 20th Century Studios, is due to be released in cinemas on October 24.

The cast also features Succession actor Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau, Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Mothering Sunday actress Odessa Young as love interest Faye.

Nebraska pre-dated 1984’s Born In The USA, the title of one of 75-year-old Springsteen’s most known songs, and came after his 1975 breakthrough record Born To Run.

Director Scott Cooper, who wrote the script based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes, said: “Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music.

“The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

White has led all three seasons of hit drama The Bear, winning two Emmys and two Golden Globes for his role as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

He is also known for playing Phillip Ronan “Lip” Gallagher in the US version of Shameless, and wrestler Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw.