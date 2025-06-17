Whoopi Goldberg vows stories, laughs and ‘a little truth’ in UK shows

Actress Whoopi Goldberg has said she cannot wait to “share some stories” when she performs in two live shows in the UK later this year.

The shows, her first UK appearances in almost 10 years, will see audiences experience an “intimate” evening with the actress, comedian and writer, as she reflects on her long career.

She said: “I’ve always loved performing for UK audiences.

“I can’t wait to take the stage at these two incredible venues and share some stories, some laughs, and maybe even a little truth.”

Goldberg is one of a small number of people who have Egot status, meaning she has won all four of the major US art awards, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Whoopi Goldberg: Live will give the audience the chance to have a question-and-answer session with the star.

She will appear at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on September 4 and Cardiff Utilita Arena on September 5.