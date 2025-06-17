‘We are so in love’: Singer Joss Stone announces birth of fourth child

Singer Joss Stone has announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Cody DaLuz, saying the pair are “so in love” with their newborn.

The 38-year-old, who also has a daughter named Violet, son named Shackleton and an adopted son named Bear, said the pair’s latest child had been named Nalima Rose.

In a post on Instagram, Stone said: “Happy #mummymondays. Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world, we are so in love.”

DaLuz, who married Stone in 2023, added in a post on his Instagram story accompanied by a picture of Stone and the baby: “And now there are four.”

She was congratulated by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TV presenter and pianist Jools Holland and Supernanny star Jo Frost.

Holland said in a comment on Stone’s post: “Wonderful and congratulations.”

While Ellis-Bextor added: “Congratulations.”

Frost said: “Congratulations to your beautiful family.”

Stone is best known for her UK top 10 hit You Had Me, and has had three UK top 10 albums, including a number one in Mind Body And Soul.

Stone has welcomed a fourth child with husband Cody DaLuz (Jeff Moore/PA)

She won a Grammy Award in 2007 for her version of Sly And The Family Stone’s Family Affair, recorded with John Legend and Van Hunt, which won best R&B performance for a duo or group with vocals.

Stone has also been nominated for four other Grammys.

The Kent-born singer was also part of the supergroup SuperHeavy, which featured Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger, Bob Marley’s son Damian Marley and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.

The group released one self-titled studio album along with two singles in Miracle Worker and Satyameva Jayathe.

Stone will head out on a US tour later this year, before performing a number of dates in Germany in December.