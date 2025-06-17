Becky Hill to sing national anthem at 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Singer Becky Hill is to perform the national anthem at this year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 31-year-old singer, who is best known for UK number one single Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens, will perform God Save The King before the F1 race gets under way on Sunday July 6.

Speaking about being asked to sing at the race, Hill said: “It’s an absolute honour to have the chance to perform the national anthem at Silverstone.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, will also perform at the race (Ian West/PA)

“As a British artist, it will be such a privilege to stand before the home crowd.

“I was here back in 2021 and this year I’m coming back with a lot more F1 knowledge.

“I’m so excited, and I feel very proud to be a part of it all.”

She will be joined by DJ Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, who will perform a set before the event starts, with the pair also performing on the main stage alongside Sam Fender and Raye, which will see performances across the weekend.

Blossoms will perform at the opening concert on Thursday July 3, before Sam Fender’s headline set, while Friday July 4 will see former Little Mix star Jade appear on the main stage before Raye.

On Saturday July 5, Swedish-English singer Mabel will perform, before Fatboy Slim returns to headline.

On the Sunday, actor and musician Idris Elba will take the stage, before Hill will return to close the show on the main stage.

Hill has had six UK top 10 singles and two UK top 10 albums and is best known for songs such as Remember with David Guetta, Disconnect with Chase And Status and Crazy What Love Can Do, also with Guetta.

The singer has won two Brit Awards for best dance act in 2022 and 2023, after rising to fame on the first series of The Voice UK, where she auditioned with John Legend’s Ordinary People and joined Jessie J’s team, reaching the semi-final of the competition.