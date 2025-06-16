‘I’m so excited to be back’: Michelle Ryan to return to EastEnders as Zoe Slater

Actress Michelle Ryan is to return to EastEnders as Zoe Slater after appearing in Monday’s episode of the BBC soap.

The 41-year-old will return to the role for the first time in 20 years, with her character having been involved in some of the show’s best-known storylines, including one which saw her tell her mother Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) “you ain’t my mother”, before finding out she was.

Speaking about her return, Ryan said: “It all happened at the right time.

“I’d already been thinking about a return because I’d met up with Kacey Ainsworth and Kim Medcalf and we were reminiscing our fond memories of the show, and I’d also joined social media and saw that there was still a lot of love for the character.

“It just so happened that at the same time, EastEnders had announced a new exec who was keen to explore the potential of a return as he was such a massive fan of Zoe and the Slaters, so both of our worlds aligned at the right time, and I’m so excited to be back.

“When Ben (Wadey, EastEnders executive producer) pitched me the storylines, and when I read the scripts, I knew it was the right decision.”

Wadey added of his decision to bring Zoe back: “Before I even stepped into the role, Zoe Slater was on my wishlist of returnees as we haven’t seen her on screen for 20 years.

“Her character has transcended time due to her popular storylines.

“I was absolutely delighted when Michelle agreed to return, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Walford.

“Whilst I can’t say too much at this stage, Zoe’s return is just one of the many exciting storylines we have planned.”

Producers say Zoe will return with 20 years of “deep-rooted resentment” towards her mother, fractured family relationships, and siblings she has never met, adding that the character “will be in for one hell of a ride” when she returns.

On her character’s return storylines, Ryan said: “I can’t say too much as there is a lot of drama to come, but Zoe is a mess.

“She’s not the girl that left Walford 20 years ago, and she’s been really struggling on her own. She has her defences up, but this week you will see that she needs help, but whether she is willing to accept it is another story.”

Zoe had countless failed love interests, including one with Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman), which saw Zoe embroiled in the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) with accomplices Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), after her affair with Den and subsequent pregnancy.

The character left Albert Square in 2005, when she reconciled with Kat after admitting the truth about Den’s murder, but during her time away from Walford, Zoe and Kat’s relationship broke down once again and the pair have been estranged ever since.

Speaking about how it felt to return to the set, Ryan added: “It feels like coming home. After doing my first few scenes, it was like I’d never been away.”

Zoe made her first appearance in the soap in September 2000 along with the rest of the Slater family, and last appeared on screen in June 2005, when she left Walford for Spain after revealing her part in Den’s murder to mum, Kat.

She will also appear in Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes before making a full return in the summer.