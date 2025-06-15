Jessie J promises to ‘beat’ breast cancer in a speech at Summertime Ball

Singer Jessie J has promised to “beat” breast cancer in a speech she made during her Summertime Ball performance.

The 37-year-old, best known for her hit song Price Tag, recently announced in an Instagram video that she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The singer, who took the stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday, added that it would be her final performance before her surgery.

Jessie J backstage during Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, at Wembley Stadium, London (Ian West/PA)

The singer said: “Today, this show, is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer.

“This is so special to me, you have no idea.

“I feel so proud to be feeling okay, to be this honest person where you say what you feel, and this being my last show before I go and have surgery.

“This is the most special thing and I’m so grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, my son, my partner, my parents, my family, my band, my crew, my people.”

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, performed her hit songs at Wembley Stadium including Domino, Price Tag, Do it Like A Dude and Bang Bang.

Jessie J attending the 2025 Bafta Television Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The London-born singer has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

She welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having miscarried in November 2021.

When she shared her diagnosis, she said she made the decision to make the news public to help her process it and to show solidarity with others who are going through a similar experience, adding that she had recently spent a lot of time “in and out of tests”.

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles charts with Domino, Price Tag, and Bang Bang.

She was awarded four Mobo awards in 2011 including Best UK Act, Best Newcomer, Best Song for Do It Like A Dude and Best Album with Who You Are and won the Brit Award for Rising Star in 2011.