College unveils Oasis masterclass for fans ahead of reunion tour

A college in Scotland will bring Britpop back to the classroom as it launches an Oasis masterclass ahead of the band’s reunion tour this summer.

Glasgow Clyde College said its class would help introduce the Manchester outfit to a new generation of gig-goers.

More than 1.4 million tickets have been sold across 17 UK dates for the massively-hyped reunion tour.

Glasgow Clyde College lecturers Christopher Kennedy and Amy Butler are lifelong Oasis fans (John Doe/PA)

The course comes a year after the college offered a Taylor Swift class to help parents accompanying their kids to the popstar’s Eras Tour shows.

Glasgow Clyde College said its Oasis masterclass would take fans throughout the early days of The Rain, to the chance of discovery at the city’s King Tuts venue, through to their most popular albums and infamous falling out.

The attitude, aesthetic and anthems which made Oasis a cultural phenomenon will be covered, showing why they were one of the biggest bands in the world and showcasing key moments to look forward to in one of the most anticipated run of gigs in recent memory.

The one-off course, designed for younger fans attending the tour, will take place at Glasgow Clyde College’s Langside Campus on June 26 from 6pm in the Innovation Centre.

The presentation and audio commentary will also be available to watch online.

It will be taught by two members of the college’s team who say they have devoted their lives to the band.

The Oasis ’25 Tour will begin in July (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA)

Christopher Kennedy, a 50-year-old curriculum manager for the school of business and finance, has followed Oasis since their earliest days and has seen them live over 40 times, from Glastonbury and T in the Park’s King Tut’s Tent in 1994 to Wembley in 2000.

Amy Butler, a 38-year-old accounting lecturer and e-learning development officer, 38, says she has “lived and breathed” the band since 1995.

With over 20 gigs under her belt, Oasis tattoos on her body, and a son named Noel, she’s determined to show that Oasis is more than a band, but “a movement”.

Robert Anderson, assistant principal at Glasgow Clyde College, said: “With the Oasis reunion now just weeks away, we wanted to create something that would help fans, especially younger ones attending with their parents, understand why this band still means so much to so many.

“This masterclass is about more than just the music; it’s about the attitude, the era, the energy, and the cultural moment that Oasis defined.

“For anyone heading to the gigs, it’s a chance to feel fully immersed, to know the backstory, and to connect with what made them the biggest band in the world.

“Last year’s Taylor Swift masterclass helped parents understand the world their kids were stepping into.

“This flips that idea. Now, it’s the younger generation getting a crash course in Oasis before experiencing the reunion with their mums and dads.

“At Glasgow Clyde College, we’re all about helping people prepare, learn, and create unforgettable memories together, and this felt like the perfect moment to do just that.”