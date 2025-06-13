Wynne Evans returning to radio for ‘amazing community’ who ‘supported me’

Wynne Evans has announced he is to return to radio with a new show aimed at his “amazing community” who he said had “supported me through thick and thin”.

The 53-year-old announced he had been dropped from his BBC Radio Wales show in May after apologising for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The Welsh opera singer said he will present The Wynne Evans Show from next week, live every weekday from 9am to 12pm on the website wynneevansshow.com.

Evans said of the show: “This show is for my amazing community – The Wynners – who’ve supported me through thick and thin.

“After so many messages and calls asking me to come back, I knew I had to do something special.

“This show is my way of giving back – a space where we can come together every morning, share a laugh, play the music we love, and just be ourselves. It’s more than a show – it’s a proper family.”

The programme will be a mix of music, chat and guests hosted by the singer, who is best known for his appearances on the Go.Compare insurance adverts.

Earlier this year, he apologised for language that he called “inappropriate and unacceptable” after The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans was heard making a remark to a woman in a video filmed during the Strictly launch event.

It is understood he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

Wynne Evans with his professional dance partner Katya Jones during the Strictly Live tour launch event (Jacob King/PA)

In January, he said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

The singer, who won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef, told the Sun on Sunday earlier this month that the Strictly comment was not sexual or directed at one of the female cast but was a nickname for fellow contestant, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

He told the paper: “I didn’t see the statement. ‘Old spit-roast boy’ was a nickname for Jamie Borthwick. I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things.”

Evans added: “And so I went: ‘I’m so sorry’, and that was taken as a formal apology, so the press team issued a statement. I didn’t see it.

“When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified.”

In May, Evans claimed in an interview with the newspaper that he had not seen the apology statement before it was issued, an assertion believed to have been dismissed by the BBC

It is understood any statement issued on Evans’ behalf by the BBC was fully approved by him, and the singer also posted his own statement on Instagram in which he apologised.

During his time on Strictly, there was controversy over footage showing him placing his hand on his professional partner Katya Jones’ waist, which she moved. They both apologised claiming it had been a “joke”.

The Wynne Evans Show will launch on June 16.