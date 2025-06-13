Sam Fender hits the target at first of homecoming gigs

Sam Fender had sold out St James’ Park bouncing as if his beloved Newcastle United had put a fourth goal past Barcelona in the Champions League.

On the first of three hometown gigs over the weekend, the local hero held the 50,000 crowd in raptures, just like Eddie Howe’s cup-winning side.

Touring the best-selling British album of the year, People Watching, Fender showed no sign of a hangover from playing in front of 80,000 at the London Stadium last weekend.

Back on home turf, the 31-year-old came out on stage carrying a black and white striped guitar and immediately belted out Getting Started.

Referring to his previous gigs at Newcastle United’s cathedral on the hill in 2023, he told the crowd: “The last time we did this was like a complete fever dream.

“This time I intend to drink in every f****** moment.

“Thank you so much for coming along.”

His tight band rattled through the hits in 90 minutes, plus 30 minutes extra time, with frequent reinforcements from the subs’ bench, including 15-year-old busker Joe Bartley who received a rapturous send-off.

Fender even had time to send a bit of banter towards Sunderland fans who showed their displeasure towards him at their recent Wembley play-off victory with a banner.

He laughed: “That was the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Along with the rousing rock, there were tender moments too, notably when he brought on the Easington Brass Band for the Remember My Name, dedicated to his grandparents.

After a breathless version of Hypersonic Missiles to finish, Fender sent the fans away as delighted as if they had seen an Alan Shearer screamer from 30 yards out.

Final score, home win.