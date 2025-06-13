Kylie Minogue postpones run of tour shows after ‘succumbing to viral infection’

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has postponed a run of European shows, having “succumbed to a viral infection” after completing the UK leg of her tour.

The Padam Padam singer, 57, performed more than a dozen shows in the country as part of her Tension Tour, with her final date a performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 6.

On Friday, Minogue said in a social media post that she would postpone her upcoming shows in Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia due to her contracting laryngitis, an inflammation of the voice box.

“Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of The Tension Tour”, she said.

“I made it over the finish line (Yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis) I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run of shows on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform my best for you.

“I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled.

“Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that.

“Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week. And, I can’t wait to see you. Love Kylie xxx”.

In 2024, Tension II, a sequel to her 2023 studio album, saw Minogue secure her 10th number one on the UK albums chart.

Also in 2024, she took home the global icon gong at the Brit Awards and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for her hit Padam Padam.