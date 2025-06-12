Pop star Dua Lipa confirms engagement to British actor Callum Turner

Pop star Dua Lipa has confirmed she is engaged to Masters Of The Air actor Callum Turner.

The Grammy award-winning artist, known for her hit songs New Rules, One Kiss and Houdini, has reportedly been dating the actor since January 2024.

The 29-year old singer is currently performing around the world for her Radical Optimism tour, with upcoming performances at London’s Wembley Stadium and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Fronting the July issue of British Vogue, she told the magazine: “Yeah we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.

“(I) never really understood the weight of it. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”

Turner, 35, is best known for starring in the hit series Masters Of The Air alongside US actor Austin Butler, as well as playing Frank Churchill in 2020’s Emma and Joe Rantz, the american rower, in The Boys In The Boat.

The singer added that she is “obsessed” with the custom ring Turner had made for her and that the couple do not have plans for the wedding yet.

She said: “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamed about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

“I’d love to have kids one day. But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take.

“I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Months away from being 30, the singer added that she is the most confident she has ever felt.

She said: “I turn 30 in August and I’ve been thinking about it a lot, because your 20s are just so tumultuous in the way you think about yourself and your body. And I don’t know, now I feel like I’ve come to a place — I’ve become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing.

“I feel the most confident I’ve ever felt. I feel very empowered and strong in my body. I feel good when I’m sharing my energy with people on stage.

“There’s just so much of that that makes me really proud of my body and the way it holds me.”

The English-Albanian singer rose to fame with her 2016 hit Be The One followed by her 2017 break-up anthem, New Rules.

Dua Lipa performing at Glastonbury in 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)

Since then she has won several Brit Awards and three Grammys and headlined Glastonbury Festival last year shortly after the release of her third studio album Radical Optimism which hit number one on the UK albums chart.

Her 2020 Future Nostalgia album also reached number one while her debut self-titled album, Dua Lipa, reached number three.

She is the youngest person to feature on this year’s Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the UK.

The singer was recently named the most played artist across radio, TV and public places in the UK for a second time by music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from June 17.