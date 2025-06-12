LCD Soundsystem honour Brian Wilson and Sly Stone at residency’s opening night

LCD Soundsystem have paid tribute to Brian Wilson and Sly Stone at the opening night of their eight-date residency at London’s Brixton Academy.

The New York group danced on to the stage to the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations, followed by deadpan leader James Murphy, who was dressed in a Brat green luminous T-shirt, before bursting into opener You Wanted A Hit from 2010’s This Is Happening album.

The track was followed by Tribulations from their 2005 self-titled debut album, which provoked mass dancing across the close to sell-out crowd, with Murphy attending to his trademark tinkering with amps and giving instructions Mark E Smith style.

Fans were treated to a rendition of Yr City’s A Sucker, from the band’s first album, with Murphy informing the audience “your city’s a sucker, my city’s a creep”.

At the track’s end, the 55-year-old singer told the audience: “We played here a few years ago and we really liked it, and now we’re back, and we really appreciate that you came to see us, we don’t take it for granted.”

The band began to cover Kraftwerk’s The Model, before transforming it into I Can Change, prompting the first mass singalong of the night, while Time To Get Away and Get Innocuous! from Grammy-nominated second album Sound Of Silver (2007) went down a storm with the crowd.

LCD Soundsystem exited the stage for an intermission to Sly And The Family Stone’s Everyday People, paying tribute after Stone died on Monday aged 82. They returned with 2007 single North American Scum.

The track, which is about the band being mistaken for an English group by fans due to their popularity in the country, was the highlight of the evening, with the crowd drowning out keyboard player Nancy Whang’s cheerleader backing vocals with their own.

Murphy later added: “This is the first city we played in, somehow it was 23 years ago, and some of you weren’t even born.”

The band’s most recent singles, New Body Rhumba and X-Ray Eyes, released in 2022 and 2024 respectively, got an airing before Murphy said of the upcoming run of dates: “This is the first of many of these, we like to play in rooms that have some character and some love in.

“Thank you all for being excellent to us.”

The band then hit the crowd with a triple whammy of fan favourites in Dance Yrself Clean, New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down, and All My Friends, which saw the venue erupt with dancing.

They may not have been the most popular band during the 2000s indie explosion, but as they now see their influence in upcoming artists such as The Dare and Fcukers, along with a young crowd at Thursday’s gig, LCD Soundsystem may be the scene’s most influential and remembered.

The band played a similar residency in June 2022, and they will return to the stage on Friday, before further performances on June 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22.