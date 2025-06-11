Wynne Evans says Strictly controversy took him into ‘darkest spot’ of his life

Opera singer Wynne Evans became emotional as he recalled the controversy around his time in Strictly Come Dancing saying it took him into the “darkest spot” of his life.

The Welsh tenor, 53, known for the GoCompare insurance advertisements, competed in the recent series of the BBC dancing programme alongside professional Katya Jones.

Evans recently announced that he had been dropped by the BBC and will no longer present on BBC Radio Wales following an apology saying that he used “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing – The Live Tour launch, at Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

The apology came after the Mail On Sunday reported in January that he aimed a sexual joke at one of the other professional dancers, Janette Manrara.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, he claimed the story was taken out of context and that he was talking to fellow contestant, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who he gave the nickname “old spit roast boy” to.

He said: “I used to call him this because he could contort his legs over his head.

“I didn’t know there was a reporter still there, recording, apparently, on their phone.

“Even though I’m looking at Jamie, they claim that I’m directing this word at Janette. And it’s totally been taken out of context.

“When I saw the narrative in the newspaper, I was just shocked and horrified.”

He added that the nickname was “unsuitable” and “inappropriate” and claims that he was misrepresented.

This comes after Borthwick was suspended from the BBC when a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Evans added that he never approved of the statement that was issued by the BBC in January where he apologised for making an “inappropriate and unacceptable” comment.

He said: “They didn’t run it by me. They sent it off to the newspaper. They printed that as my apology. And, of course, then it looks like I validated the story.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The apology issued on Wynne’s behalf by the Strictly Come Dancing Tour PR representative on Saturday January 25 was fully approved by Wynne.”

While recounting the controversy, he got visibly emotional and said that he wanted to end his life.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing 2024 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said: “I’ve had clinical depression since 2016, diagnosed. It took me into the darkest spot of my life.

“I was at my lowest ebb. I wanted to end my life. I would have if I hadn’t been surrounded by people.

“At one point one of the newspapers was so relentless, I remember saying to my girlfriend, I have to kill myself, I have to, because this is what they want.”

He added that he was under the crisis team for a month with his family, friends and girlfriend on a rota to be with him 24 hours a day.

Overnight, Evans has also shared in an Instagram post that he is engaged to his girlfriend Liz Brookes, saying that he is feeling “very lucky” after proposing in Morocco.