Winners of Race Across The World 2025 crowned

Mother and son Caroline and Tom have won series five of BBC One’s Race Across The World.

Housewife Caroline, 60, and 21-year-old Tom became the first mother-and-son team to win after reaching the final checkpoint in Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of mainland India, to claim their £20,000 prize.

Four teams in the 14,100km (8,761-mile) race successfully crossed Asia, the world’s largest continent, to make it to the finish line.

Caroline and Tom with the check-in book (BBC/Studio Lambert)

During Wednesday’s episode, Caroline and Tom had to find Vattakottai Fort where the final sign-in book was waiting.

After turning the page to discover they were the first team to make it to the landmark they hugged, overcome with emotion.

Writing their names in the book, Tom said: “That’s a really good feeling, I’m lost for words, I can’t believe it.

“Fifty-one days racing through countries I never thought I’d go to.

“I never thought we’d come this far, I never thought we’d achieve so much and I’ve never been prouder of my mum – she got me through it.”

Sisters Elizabeth and Letitia came second, just 19 minutes behind the winners, with teenage couple Fin and Sioned third.

Brothers Brian and Melvyn arrived in fourth place, three hours and five minutes behind Caroline and Tom.

Winning pair Tom and Caroline (BBC/Studio Lambert)

The winning pair began the last leg in the lead, six hours and 54 minutes ahead of Elizabeth and Letitia.

They started from the seventh checkpoint, Panaji in Goa with just over 1,000km (600 miles) to traverse across the southern Indian states to reach the finish line.

Reflecting on their win, Tom said the race was “the best experience of my life”.

Caroline said: “We’ve learnt so much, we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

The contestants traversed areas of China, Nepal and India, covering more than 14,000km over 51 days.

The teams will reunite for a special episode airing at 9pm on Wednesday June 18 on BBC One where they will reflect on the race and the impact it has had on their lives.

All eight episodes of Race Across The World are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.