Sabrina Carpenter announces new album Man’s Best Friend

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter has announced she will be releasing a new album called Man’s Best Friend later in the summer.

It comes after the 26-year-old singer from Pennsylvania released a new single titled Manchild last week, which is on track to claim the number one spot on the UK singles chart, according to the Official Chart: First Look.

The record is to be released a year and a week after she dropped her chart-topping sixth studio album Short N’ Sweet, which contains the number one hits Espresso, Taste and Please, Please, Please.

In a message to fans, she said: “My new album Man’s Best Friend releases Aug 29 I didn’t plan on releasing a new record however when inspiration strikes, I go to the studio, and when it doesn’t, I still go to the studio.

“But luckily life was really happening to me and inspiration struck!

“I tried not to overthink the process this time, I felt so at ease making Man’s Best Friend that I felt like it was a gift that shouldn’t be taken for granted as every inch came together so effortlessly, different from my other previous projects where I’d bang my head to crack numerous codes.

“This one felt like riding a bike! I went back to some of my favourite artists growing up listening to a lot of Stevie, Dolly, Donna etc and was surprised to find so many of those artists I loved put out a new record every year for a long time.

“Can’t say that is or will be the norm for me but this time it really eased my mind about putting something out when it feels right!”

According to the Official Charts Company the singer is the first female artist in history to score both the UK’s number one album and single simultaneously, while holding all three top positions on the singles chart with Taste at number one, Please Please Please at number two, and Espresso at number three.

Sabrina Carpenter after winning the Global Success award during The BRIT Awards 2025 at London’s O2 Arena (Lucy North/PA)

Late last year her catchy pop track Espresso was named the biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1 and in April the Official Charts Company said Short N’ Sweet was one of the UK’s biggest album of 2025 so far.

Her music videos have seen appearances from a number of famous faces including Irish actor Barry Keoghan in Please, Please, Please.

The Saltburn actor was romantically linked to Carpenter in late 2023, but they were reported to have split late last year.

Carpenter is due to headline Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival (BST) this July where she will be joined by special guests including Clairo and Olivia Dean across two performances.

Man’s Best Friend will be released on August 29.