Raymond Blanc hails work in hospitality during careers fair at Dumfries House

Celebrated chef Raymond Blanc encouraged teenagers to consider working in the hospitality industry during a careers fair organised by The King’s Foundation.

Blanc, 75, who became an ambassador for the foundation in March, spoke to 250 pupils from 16 schools at the event at Dumfries House, East Ayrshire, on Tuesday.

The French chef, who has two Michelin stars at his Oxfordshire hotel and restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, shared stories about working his way up the ranks in kitchens, after starting as a pot-washer, and gave them an insight into the variety of jobs in the industry.

Blanc has mentored notable chefs including Heston Blumenthal and Marco Pierre White, and also worked with aspiring chefs on BBC programme The Restaurant between 2007 and 2009 when couples competed to open a restaurant with his support.

Dumfries House hosts an introduction to hospitality course run by the foundation, which aims to provide students with the skills, experience and confidence to work in both front and back-of-house roles. The course is accredited by City and Guilds and includes a week-long industry placement.

Blanc, a father-of-two, said he is using his new role to “encourage excellence” in the next generation working in hospitality.

He said: “At their age, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I started off as a cleaner before becoming the best dishwasher and glass cleaner.

“It’s so important that young people are encouraged and supported to work in the hospitality industry as there’s an enormous opportunity there for those willing to work hard.

“Education is something that’s very important to me so I was proud to be a part of The King’s Foundation’s hospitality careers fair.

The careers fair was held at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire (PA)

“Young people need good mentors to reach their full potential.

“As an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, I want to take what we’ve learnt at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and pair it with the excellent work of The King’s Foundation to encourage excellence amongst the next generation of culinary and horticulture professionals.”

Livia Alexander, hospitality education manager at the foundation, said: “The hospitality industry continues to face challenges in terms of recruitment and retention, and events like this are so important as they show young people what the industry is really like, and give them an insight into the careers available.

“Having Raymond Blanc OBE come and talk to the pupils was an amazing opportunity for them.

“His story is so incredible, and the pupils left feeling inspired and motivated.”