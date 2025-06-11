David Beckham to guest edit edition of Country Life Magazine

David Beckham will guest edit an edition of Country Life Magazine to mark his 50th birthday year.

The former England captain and businessman will join the editorial team for the October 22 edition of the magazine with the aim of celebrating what the countryside means to him and his family.

He follows in the footsteps of Royal Family members who previously joined the editor-in chief Mark Hedges at the helm, including the King, the Princess Royal and the Queen.

David Beckham and Mark Hedges (Editor-in-Chief of Country Life Magazine) photographed at RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Courtney Hockley/Country Life magazine/PA)

Beckham said: “I am honoured to have been invited to guest edit an edition of a magazine that I have always admired and read.

“I am really looking forward to working with the editorial team to produce an issue that will celebrate what the countryside and the great British landscape means to me and my family.”

This comes as Beckham is to be awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours, according to reports by The Sun.

The football star regularly documents his life in the countryside by posting pictures and videos on his Instagram including him harvesting vegetables, gardening and his flock of chickens.

Mark Hedges, Country Life editor-in-chief, said: “I know he has a deep love of the countryside, which has grown since he retired as a professional footballer, although he is, of course, still extremely busy as a businessman and an ambassador for a host of causes, such as Unicef and The King’s Foundation, as well as being co-owner of Inter Miami CF in the US and Salford City Football Club in the UK.

David Beckham turns 50 this year (Victoria Jones/PA)

“As someone who is passionate about the countryside, I’m excited to see what his special commemorative issue will bring.”

The one-off edition aims to highlight how the countryside has played an important part in Beckham’s life.

It will feature his favourite view, his best-loved recipe and spotlight his rural champions, including the craftsmen and woman who helped shape his home in the Cotswolds.

Beckham, who played for his country 115 times, is the only Englishman to score at three different World Cups and his career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He earned the third highest number of England caps of all time for the men’s team, and was captain on 59 occasions.

The former winger married Spice Girl Victoria, also known as Posh Spice, in 1999.