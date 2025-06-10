Cynthia Erivo crowned best actress at BET Awards

British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo was crowned best actress at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, Monday’s BET Awards celebrated the work of black people in music, entertainment, film, sports and philanthropy.

The London-born star, who rose to worldwide prominence last year for her role in Wicked, was also nominated for the BET Her Award — which recognises empowering songs that focus on women — for her rendition of Defying Gravity.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii used her acceptance speech to sharply criticise US President Donald Trump’s handling of protests in Los Angeles.

Collecting the award for best female hip-hop artist, she accused the president of “creating fear and chaos” in his response to demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which sparked days of protest across the city.

“I do want to address what’s happening right now, outside the building,” she said.

“These are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities. In the name of law and order, Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be, when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for album of the year (AP/Chris Pizzello)

Mr Trump announced plans to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to California to quell the protests, which began on Friday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move was “essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States”.

The decision drew sharp criticism from Democratic politicians, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the move “purposefully inflammatory”.

London-based girl-group FLO missed out after picking up nominations for best group and the Bet Her award for their track In My Bag, featuring GloRilla.

Fellow UK artists Bashy and Ezra Collective earned nominations for best international artist, while multi-genre artist Odeal and R&B singer kwn were shortlisted for best new international act.

Kendrick Lamar, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home awards for album of the year and best male hip-hop artist.

Doechii arrives at the BET Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He also won video of the year and video director of the year for his hit Not Like Us, as well as best collaboration for Luther, his track with SZA

SZA won best female R&B/pop artist, while Chris Brown took home best male R&B/pop artist.

The evening featured a star-studded cast, including actor Jamie Foxx, with performances by Ashanti, Mariah Carey and GloRilla.

Foxx, Carey, gospel star Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg were honoured with the ultimate icon award for their contributions to community, entertainment, and advocacy.

Miles Canton, Luke James and Lucky Daye delivered an R&B tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in November.