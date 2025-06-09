Sophie Habboo reveals caviar pregnancy craving on NearlyParents podcast

Former Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo revealed she has a “really bad” pregnancy craving for caviar in the first episode of her rebranded podcast with husband Jamie Laing.

The couple’s podcast, which was formerly called NearlyWeds and then NewlyWeds, following their wedding in 2023, will now be called NearlyParents, in the lead-up to the birth of their first child.

In their debut episode, titled We’re Having A Baby, Habboo and Laing, 36, shared the story of how and when they decided to try for a baby.

The couple also discussed the methods Habboo used to track her ovulation and the cravings she has experienced since becoming pregnant.

Jamie Laing poses for a photo with his wife Sophie Habboo, outside BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

Laing said: “Sophie said, ‘Oh, it’s really annoying. I’ve got a really bad craving.’

“And I said, ‘Well, what is the craving?’ She said, ‘Caviar.’ So, we went to the store.”

“We went. We found a caviar store, and we went in there, and there was caviar there. And I was like, ‘Okay, we’re surely not buying this.’

“The pot was £240, and I was like, that craving, has to stop there and then. And thank God, you came to your senses.”

Habboo said: “I didn’t come to my senses. I googled it. It says I can’t eat it. I was going to give birth and then just be broke and never, ever be able to eat again.”

Habboo is currently co-hosting BBC Radio 1’s Going Home show with Laing while both Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton are on maternity leave.

Laing and Habboo, who are both former Made In Chelsea stars, wed in 2023 in ceremonies held in London and Spain.

The couple had announced their engagement on Instagram in 2021, revealing that Laing popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.