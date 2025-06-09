Pulp on track to claim first number one album in 27 years

Indie band Pulp are on track to earn their first number one album in 27 years, according to the Official Charts Company.

The rock outfit’s latest offering, More, which is their first studio album since 2001’s We Love Life, was released on Friday.

The last time the Sheffield-based group topped the UK album charts was in 1998 with This Is Hardcore, which followed on from their best-known album, Different Class, which was released three years prior and is their only other chart-topping LP.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London in 2023 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The band are playing a number of gigs throughout the summer, including sets at Montreux Jazz Festival in July and Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival in August.

The veteran rockers have a gap in their schedule between June 21 and July 10, which has fuelled speculation that they could be among the secret acts currently listed as “TBA” in the line-up for Glastonbury Festival, which is taking place later this month.

Elsewhere in the album charts, UK rapper Little Simz could land her personal best if her latest offering, Lotus, scores the number two spot.

The London-born artist has had three of her albums chart in the UK, including Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which peaked at number four and earned her the Mercury Prize in 2022.

Addison Rae’s mononymously named debut album is looking to enter the charts with her first ever top five.

Addison Rae attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California (Doug Peters/PA)

The TikTok star broke into the music scene in the past few years, with her most recent song, Fame Is A Gun, looking to make it into the top 20 singles charts while her album Addison is predicted to debut at number three.

Welsh singer-songwriter Marina, whose real name is Marina Diamandis and is known by her former stage name, Marina and the Diamonds, is expected to reach number four in the album charts with Princess Of Power.

My Chemical Romance could also rejoin the charts with Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge Deluxe Edition, more than 20 years after the album was first released.

The second studio LP from the rock band previously peaked at number 34 in 2004, with the new release including 2025 remixes and bonus live tracks.