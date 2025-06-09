Oti Mabuse says trip to visit mothers in Cote d’Ivoire ‘brought everything home’

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse has said a trip to visit mothers of babies born prematurely in Cote d’Ivoire “brought everything home” about the premature birth of her own daughter.

The 34-year-old visited a neonatal care unit in the west African country to help raise awareness of its work ahead of Soccer Aid, which raises money for Unicef, which funds the unit.

Speaking after visiting the country’s Abidjan capital, Mabuse said: “Visiting Cote d’Ivoire with Unicef UK showed me the first-hand impact of the importance of vital care for children and their parents – especially for those that are born prematurely.

Mabuse visited Cote d’Ivoire to see the work of the specialist clinic (Unicef/Frank Dejongh/PA)

“My own baby was born prematurely, so seeing the work and meeting mums like Ouattara (one of the mothers at the care unit) brought everything home. I know how vital that care and support is in those early days.

“Worldwide an estimated 4.8 million children died before reaching their fifth birthday in 2024 – deaths that were mostly preventable.

“I also met incredible foster carers like Madame Massandje, who are changing children’s lives and helping give them the start in life they deserve.

“These experiences showed me the real difference donations make. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of Soccer Aid for Unicef – to help give every child a safe, healthy start in life.”

Mabuse’s daughter, who she shares with husband Marius Iepure, was born 10 weeks premature in 2023.

Speaking of her own experience, Mabuse said: “I remember the only way I could touch my child and have skin-on-skin was through this glass window – there’s no mother who wants to experience that.”

Ouattara, who Mabuse met, had seen her first baby die without access to specialised support, however her second baby, Abdul, although born prematurely again, was rushed to the centre where they stayed for three weeks to receive the care needed to allow him to live healthily.

The performer, who has also served as a judge on Dancing On Ice, witnessed a Unicef programme called Kangaroo Mother Care at the unit, which promotes the importance of skin-to-skin contact, which is proven to significantly boost survival rates of babies born prematurely, according to the charity.

According to Unicef, globally in 2024 an estimated 4.8 million children died before reaching their fifth birthday, including 2.3 million newborns who died within the first 28 days of life.

It says that in Cote D’Ivoire, lack of access to specialised care is one of the reasons that prematurity is the leading cause of death for children under five.

A Unicef appeal film of Oti Mabuse’s trip will feature during Soccer Aid, which will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player at 6pm on Sunday, June 15.

Those wishing to donate to Soccer Aid for Unicef can visit socceraid.org.uk/donate.

This year, every donation made to Soccer Aid for Unicef will be doubled, thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, up to £5 million.