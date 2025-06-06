Sam Thompson embraces sister as he ends 260-mile run and cycle for Soccer Aid

Reality TV star Sam Thompson appeared to break down in tears as he finished a five-day Soccer Aid challenge that saw him run and cycle a total of 260 miles.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, embraced his sister, Louise Thompson, as well as her partner Ryan Libbey, and nephew Leo as he hopped over the finish line in Manchester on Friday morning.

TV presenter Will Best spoke to Thompson live on ITV’s This Morning and revealed that his Match Ball Mission has so far raised £1,516,433.22 for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef.

Thompson said: “I’m so grateful for everyone being here, I didn’t think anyone was going to turn up.

“Thank you so much to everyone being here, everyone who has donated as well, I’ll say it a million times, I’m made of glass, it’s all the heroes who donate and stuff, you are so heroic.”

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner faced a calf injury during the challenge and could be seen limping as he crossed the finish line.

The TV star had travelled from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in London, the location of last year’s Soccer Aid match in aid of Unicef, to Manchester United’s Old Trafford home, which is hosting the 2025 game that Thompson is due to play in.

Thompson’s challenge saw him make pit stops at several football stadiums including MK Dons’ Stadium MK, Aston Villa’s Villa Park, and Everton’s Goodison Park.

His final day saw him travel through Huyton, Warrington, Sale, Stretford and the Coronation Street cobbles with friends, family and fans cheering him across the finish line.

His experience is documented in a one-off programme titled Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission that will air on Friday June 13 at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The money raised from the challenge will support Unicef’s work, including providing clean water and nutrition, for children around the world.