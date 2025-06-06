Kim Kardashian to feature in new BBC documentary about Paris robbery

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will feature in a new BBC documentary which will recount one of the most “publicised celebrity crimes of our time”, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

This comes after a trial found eight people guilty over the robbery of the US star of millions of pounds worth of jewellery during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week.

With interviews from friends, family, police officers and journalists who followed the case, The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist will share new information about what happened leading up to the trial where she faced the robbers in court.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint (Doug Peters/PA)

Nasfim Haque, head of content at BBC Three, said: “This documentary offers an insight into one of the most publicised celebrity crimes of our time, committed on one of the most famous women on the planet, which will delve into the facts behind the gossip and explore the price of fame in the digital age.”

Produced by Firecracker Films, the 45-minute documentary will also share the impact the robbery has had on the star.

Sam Emmery, creative director at Firecracker, said: “This is one of the most high-profile robberies of the digital age, with social media said to have played a part in the heist.

“The film is an opportunity to show how the perpetrators were eventually brought to justice and the lasting impact the ordeal had on its victim, Kim Kardashian.”

The media personality is best known for starring in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which followed the lives of the Kardashian family.

She is also known for being the co-founder of the shapewear clothing and underwear brand Skims, which is set to open its first UK store in London’s Regent Street after signing a deal with the Crown Estate.

Since launching in 2019, the brand has partnered with an array of celebrities including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Usher and Jude Bellingham for advertising campaigns.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist will air on BBC Three and BBC One later this month and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.