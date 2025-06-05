Wicked: For Good trailer shows Elphaba in exile and first glimpse of Dorothy

The first full-length trailer for the Wicked sequel offers fans a glimpse of Elphaba’s life in exile after flying away to Oz’s western lands.

Footage from the movie also teases a first look at Dorothy, the protagonist of L Frank Baum’s novel The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, who is seen walking down the yellow brick road.

Wicked: For Good will see Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, demonised by those in Oz, and transformed into The Wicked Witch Of The West, as she is known in Baum’s novel about the fantastical world.

It picks off where the first film left off, covering the years after Elphaba parted ways with her friend, Glinda, played by US pop star Ariana Grande.

In the trailer the friends sing the song For Good as the Wizard asks Dorothy and her friends to “bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch Of The West”.

It ends with Elphaba saying “I’m off to see the Wizard” before flying on a broom into the distance with her winged monkeys.

The film, directed by Jon M Chu, shows Elphaba continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced animals while Glinda lives at the palace in Emerald City.

Wicked also stars English actor Jonathan Bailey as roguish and carefree prince Fiyero, American actor and singer Ethan Slater as altruistic munchkin student Boq, and Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

The films have been adapted from the musical, which was based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name – which was in turn based on the story first told in Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, adapted into the 1939 film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.

Wicked: For Good will show in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from November 21.