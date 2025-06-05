Saoirse Ronan stars in new Talking Heads music video

Saoirse Ronan has starred in the first official music video for the Talking Heads hit song Psycho Killer.

The American rock band is best known for their songs This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody), Road To Nowhere and Burning Down The House.

The group released the full music video on Thursday evening to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s first show together in 1975.

American-born Irish actress Ronan, who is best known for starring in Ladybird (2017), Little Women (2019) and The Outrun (2024), can be seen slowly losing her mind and acting out as she moves through day-to-day life.

Psycho Killer was first released on the band’s debut album Talking Heads: 77.

Formed in 1975, the group is made up of frontman David Byrne, bassist Tina Weymouth, drummer Chris Frantz, and keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison.

The group later announced their split in 1991.

They won the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2021 for their “creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording” and are also behind the top 10 UK albums True Stories and Naked.