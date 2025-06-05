Rita Ora releases new single Heat with music video shot on Miami beach

Singer Rita Ora has released her new single Heat along with a music video shot on a Miami beach, describing the record as “special” to her.

The 34-year-old, who is best known for songs such as Hot Right Now, How We Do (Party) and I Will Never Let You Down, released the track ahead of a performance at World Pride Music Festival in Washington DC.

Speaking about the track, she said: “Dropping Heat on the same day as my World Pride performance feels like the perfect way to kick off summer – it’s such a special moment for me and for my fans who have supported me over the years.

“I’m obsessed with this track, and honestly, I just wanted to have fun with it. It’s bold, cheeky, and totally drenched in golden, feel-good energy.

“For me, it’s all about celebrating freedom, joy, being unapologetically yourself and owning who you are.”

The single is accompanied with a music video inspired by photographer Martin Parr, directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins, and looks at the everyday lives of Miami beach goers.

Heat was produced by Peter Thomas, who has worked with Pink, Selena Gomez and Teddy Swims, who co-wrote the song alongside Leland, Michael Matosic, and Charli XCX collaborator Troye Sivan.

The video shows Ora on a beach in Miami (Rosie Matheson/PA)

Ora debuted Heat on stage in Miami while supporting Kylie Minogue on the US leg of her Tension tour – and the song will be part of her set at Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15 in London.

Beginning her career in 2004, Ora has gone on to achieve four UK number one singles and one UK number one album.

She has also made appearances in films such as Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015), Southpaw (2015) and Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019).

In 2022, she married filmmaker Taika Waititi, who has directed movies such as Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Thor: Love And Thunder (2022).