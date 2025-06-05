Lesley Garrett cast in Northern Ireland Opera’s Follies after cancer surgery

Classical singer Lesley Garrett has joined the Northern Ireland Opera’s revival of Follies, after her cancer surgery.

Garrett will play Heidi Schiller in Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical about a group of former showgirls, at the Grand Opera House in Belfast in the autumn,

The British soprano said on ITV’s This Morning earlier this month that she had cancer surgery after being diagnosed with thymoma, a rare cancer of the thymus gland, which could have affected her singing.

Lesley Garrett had cancer surgery (Ian West/PA)

Since the surgery to remove the tumour, she has made a successful recovery and will now be joining the Follies cast.

Garrett said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to Belfast and especially to be making my debut with Northern Ireland Opera at the age of 70.

“Sondheim’s Follies is a masterpiece and I’m delighted to have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform the iconic role of Heidi Schiller.”

The production marks the singer’s 45th anniversary in the industry and her debut with the Northern Ireland Opera, where she will play the “opera diva” of the Weismann’s Follies.

Set in 1971, the musical follows the group as they return to their former Broadway stage at Weisman Theatre, for a final reunion show before its scheduled demolition.

Lesley Garrett performs during a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the National Memorial Arboretum (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jazz singer Jacqueline Dankworth, who was in the original cast of the West End debut for Sondheim’s Into The Woods in 1990, will join the cast as Carlotta Campion.

West End stars Anna-Jane Casey and Annette McLaughlin will play former room mates Sally Plummer and Phyllis Stone.

The production is directed by Cameron Menzies, with Greg Arrowsmith as the musical director.

The musical scored seven Tony awards at the 1972 ceremony and is best known for its songs Broadway Baby, I’m Still Here and Losing My Mind.

Follies will run from September 13-20.