Jonathan Bailey says Wicked sequel is ‘darker’ and will ‘go there politically’

Actor Jonathan Bailey has said the Wicked sequel is “darker” and is “going to go there politically as well”.

The Bridgerton star, 37, plays Prince Fiyero in the films, also starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which are adapted from the musical of the same name.

“Being slightly off the M1 in Munchkinland, with Ari singing a beautiful mezzo soprano, and then seeing cars pulling up on the hard shoulder trying to record it, and then seeing men in the sky, (which) turned out to be microlights and drones, it was like Independence Day,” he told British GQ.

He added: “I remember having four hours to learn how to do a dance move. I did it with Ari, headbutted her, and was like, ‘Gotta go!’.

“I think she might have even headbutted me, but it was a meeting of minds, literally.”

Wicked’s next instalment will arrive in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from November 21 and will cover the years after Elphaba, played by Erivo, parted ways with her friend Glinda (Grande).

Wicked: For Good will also show Elphaba being demonised by those in Oz, and transformed into The Wicked Witch Of The West.

The films have been adapted from the musical, which was based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel – which was in turn inspired by the story first told in L Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, later adapted into the 1939 film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.

Bailey said: “It’s darker, and I’ve got a sense it’s going to go there politically as well.

“Fiyero’s arc really kicks off and he literally is transformed by the end.”

Other stars of Wicked include Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and US actor Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Both Bailey and Goldblum are part of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Goldblum played Dr Ian Malcolm in the original 1993 adventure/sci-fi while Bailey stars as Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is yet to be released.

“We’ll see how it goes, but there might be a few films down the line where me and him can appear in Jurassic together,” Bailey said.

He added: “Dr Ian Malcolm and Dr Henry Loomis on a night out.”

Bailey stars on the cover of the summer Heroes issue of British GQ and will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference, taking place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire from July 2 to 4.

The Heroes Issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on June 10.