Race Across The World dedicates episode to Sam Gardiner after his death

Race Across The World has dedicated its latest episode to former contestant Sam Gardiner, following his death at the age of 24 in a car crash.

Mr Gardiner was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate when it came off the road near Cheadle, Greater Manchester and rolled before landing on its side, police said.

The landscape gardener competed in the global travel competition’s second series with his mother, Jo Gardiner, who said she was “devastated”.

Wednesday’s episode of the fifth series on BBC One ended with a picture of Mr Gardiner, saying: “In loving memory of Sam Gardiner 2000-2025”.

The accident happened on the A34 in Gatley, near Cheadle on Monday, May 26 and he died on Thursday, May 29 from his injuries, his family said.

He had been working on an isolated estate on the west coast of Scotland and was home in Manchester for a family gathering.

Mrs Gardiner, who was featured in the 2020 series that was set in Mexico and Argentina, and his father, Andrew, said they were “devastated” and would “hold on to the memories that made him so special”.

They also said that their son was “loyal, funny and fiercely protective”, and “brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts”.

Police confirmed the “single vehicle collision”, and said his family are being “supported by specially trained officers”.

A spokesperson for Race Across The World said he had been an “integral part” of the show and sent their “deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends”.

The statement also said: “Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

“Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina, making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.”

There are plans for a private funeral for family and friends.