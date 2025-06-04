Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson star in Audible Pride And Prejudice adaption

Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson are to star in an Audible audiobook adaption of Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice.

Bafta winner Abela, who stars in BBC Two drama Industry, will play romantic heroine Elizabeth Bennet, while Babygirl actor Dickinson will play her suitor Mr Darcy in the production, which will be released on September 9.

Abela, 28, said of her role: “Elizabeth Bennet is one of the most fiercely intelligent and iconic characters in literature, and stepping into her shoes has been an incredible honour.

Harris Dickinson will play Mr Darcy in the production (Doug Peters/PA)

“What I love about this adaptation is how it lets us hear her inner world in such a vivid, intimate way — it feels both timeless and fresh.

“Recording this with such a phenomenal cast and team was a true joy, and I can’t wait for listeners to experience it.”

The audiobook will also star Will Poulter as Mr Wickham, Jessie Buckley as Caroline Bingley and Bill Nighy as Mr Bennet.

Dickinson, 28, added: “Playing Mr Darcy was an amazing experience. I’ve always known him as this iconic character, but getting to really dive into the novel through this process gave me a whole new appreciation for him and the world.

“Being part of such a talented cast made it even better. It’s a real privilege to be part of something so timeless.”

The rest of the cast includes Glenn Close, who will be taking on the role of Lady Catherine De Bourgh, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Mrs Bennet and David Gyasi as Mr Gardiner.

Pride And Prejudice will be released in English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese, with each version featuring a local cast.

Pride And Prejudice will premiere on Audible on September 9 (Audible/PA)

Aurelie de Troyer, head of regional content for Europe at Audible, said: “It’s remarkable how Pride And Prejudice has stood the test of time globally to be one of every generation’s favourite love stories.

“Lulu Raczka’s script is thrilling and conveys all of Jane Austen’s energy in an engaging, modern way.

“Through the intimacy of audio, we have the unique ability to make the passion and romance truly electric and Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson’s chemistry as Elizabeth and Darcy is undeniable.”

Audible says the new version is “faithful to the original text”, and features “a unique interior perspective from Elizabeth”.

The original novel was published by Austen in 1813, and has been adapted a number of times for film, television and theatre.

Arguably the best known of these is the 1995 BBC TV version starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth. A 2005 film adaptation starred Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

In April, Netflix announced that Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden would star in a Pride And Prejudice series on the streaming platform.