Last gig at Sheffield’s Leadmill music venue to feature indie favourite

Sheffield’s famous Leadmill music venue has announced its final gig will be on June 27, featuring indie favourite Miles Kane.

Last month, the club announced it would have to leave its premises in the city after losing a long-running eviction battle with its landlord, the Electric Group.

On Wednesday, the venue announced the final gig, saying Kane’s appearance will be “a remarkable full stop to The Leadmill’s concert history”.

Miles Kane will be the last act to perform at The Leadmill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Live promoter Ben Hartley said: “Miles has been a cherished friend of The Leadmill for well over a decade.

“After the support he has shown us throughout our eviction campaign and the countless memories of sold-out shows throughout the years, it feels entirely fitting that he joins us one last time to add a remarkable full stop to The Leadmill’s concert history.”

Well-known names such as Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker pledged their backing to the club after it emerged in 2022 that the Electric Group had issued the eviction notice, triggering a lengthy legal battle.

After it lost an appeal last month, The Leadmill said the judgment will mean the loss of more than 70 jobs.

It described the decision as a “heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community” which “feels like a betrayal of the cultural fabric of our city”.

The appeal ruling came three months after a judge ruled in favour of the Electric Group, which owns the building and runs Electric Brixton in London plus venues in Bristol and Newcastle.

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard played a ‘One Night Only’ gig at The Leadmill in 2023 as the club’s legal battle against eviction continued (Danny Lawson/PA)

The group has always stressed that it intends to keep it as a music venue, promising “substantial investment” when it takes over the running of the club.

After it won the court case in February, the Electric Group said: “The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive.

“It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans and community projects for the next 100 years.”

The Leadmill opened its doors 45 years ago and has played host to countless bands including Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

A plaque on the building marks Pulp’s first gig, which was at the venue in August 1980.

Kane first performed at The Leadmill in 2011 and has gone on to sell out the venue a further four times as a solo performer, most recently in December 2023.

He also appeared in 2007 as part of The Little Flames, who were opening for Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am from The Leadmill website.