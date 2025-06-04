Fascinating to speak to Doctor Who stars for Unleashed special, says host

TV presenter Steffan Powell has said it was “fascinating” to listen to stars including Billie Piper and David Tennant speak about their experience of Doctor Who during a special episode of spin-off show Unleashed.

The episode, which includes interviews with past Doctors and companions, celebrates 20 years since the sci-fi show’s revival and explores the programme’s impact on Wales, which is where the series was revived by showrunner Russell T Davies in 2005.

Taking part is Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill, who played Amy Pond and Rory Williams in the Matt Smith era of Doctor Who, as well as Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa and Jodie Whittaker, who have all played the time-travelling alien.

Ncuti Gatwa and Steffan Powell (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/PA)

Piper, 42, played the ninth and 10th’s Doctor’s companion, and appears now to have replaced Gatwa in the role of the Doctor.

Powell said: “It’s always great seeing some of the iconic faces from the past, right? We talk to some of the most famous companions of recent years, like Billie Piper, Mandip Gill and Karen Gillan, and some Doctors as well – Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant and, of course, Ncuti Gatwa.

“To see them back and talking so passionately about their experience on Doctor Who is fascinating.

“Getting their take on it, because I think you do reflect differently all these years after doing something, is really cool.”

He added: “Fans can expect to hear from the people who made all of the magic happen, straight from the horse’s mouth – the executives who brought Doctor Who back, why they did it, the challenges they faced, the directors who helped to make the programme work, and fascinatingly for me as well, the production design team who were there designing what the revival of Doctor Who looked like.

Varada Sethu and Steffan Powell (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon/PA)

“At the time of the revival, there wasn’t that much sci-fi really on the telly compared to now, and so everyone was really breaking new ground.”

During the finale of Gatwa’s second season, which aired on Saturday, he regenerated and appeared to be replaced with Piper who played Rose Tyler, the Doctor’s first companion when the series was rebooted.

The finale also saw Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance while Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

The credit at the end of the programme said: “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper.”

Piper previously played the physical interface of a sentient doomsday weapon called the Moment during the 50th anniversary special, The Day Of The Doctor.

Gatwa played the Time Lord across two series after fellow Scottish actor Tennant bi-generated in 2023.

Varada Sethu and Millie Gibson, who played Ncuti Gatwa’s companions as the Doctor (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who has filmed in locations across Wales since its revival in 2005 and Powell said this will be explored in the new episode of Unleashed.

Powell said: “I think Doctor Who has had a massive impact on Cardiff and Wales. We explore that in the Unleashed special, and people like Russell T Davies (showrunner) and Julie Gardner (executive producer) talk about it in the episode.

“Some of the Welsh people who were given opportunities to work in television, thanks to Doctor Who, have gone on to do brilliant and beautiful things all over the world – and all of that was because Doctor Who came to Cardiff.

“Some of those people are now plying their trade all over the world on some of the most influential programmes out there, and a lot of the tricks of the trade they learned from Doctor Who.

“That infrastructure and industry wouldn’t necessarily be what it is today if they hadn’t made that decision to bring Doctor Who to Cardiff all those years ago. It’s really fascinating to delve into.”

The special hour-long episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will land on Saturday June 7 at 6am on BBC iPlayer, and air on BBC One Wales and BBC Three later that day.