Clarkson’s Farm series four finale to show team facing issues before pub opens

The series four finale of Clarkson’s Farm is to show the team facing last-minute problems as the Farmer’s Dog pub opens for business.

The reality TV series, which follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and his crew as they navigate new challenges and projects at Diddly Squat Farm, returned for its latest series last month.

The last two episodes of series four, which will be uploaded to Prime Video on June 6, will show Clarkson’s preparations for the pub’s opening as he receives help from his co-star Kaleb Cooper.

Jeremy Clarkson in the pub ((Ellis O’Brien/Prime Video/PA)

In episode seven, titled Hurrying, Clarkson, 65, realises that the August bank holiday weekend, which is when he is due to open the pub, is a week earlier than he thought.

In the next episode, titled Landlording, last-minute problems are spotted and sorted as Clarkson and Cooper hang up the pub’s sign, signalling that the establishment is open for business.

Photos from the series show Clarkson hanging foliage in the pub with another image showing a long queue of customers outside the venue.

The pub, formerly known as The Windmill, is located in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, and was reopened by Clarkson on August 23 2024.

Clarkson sells his own Hawkstone lager in the venue and wanted to have all of the produce sold there grown or reared by British farmers.

The queue outside the pub ((Ellis O’Brien/Prime Video/PA)

In a post to the pub’s website, he said that ingredients like quinine in tonic water cannot be grown in Britain but emphasised that they are “doing all we possibly can to support British farming”.

The new series has seen Clarkson dealing with a range of livestock – from a big new bull and a very little pig, to high-tech goats.

The programme, which first aired in 2021, brings to light problems which British farmers face and the costs of running a farm.

Clarkson has become a vocal supporter of farmers and attended a protest in London against the Government’s move to introduce inheritance tax on farmland in November 2024.