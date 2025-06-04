Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins on ‘ridiculous’ feud rumours

The White Lotus co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins have both denied rumours that either of them are in a feud as “ridiculous”.

There has been speculation that the two co-stars had drifted apart after being on the HBO show, which follows the lives of guests and staff at a luxury resort as dark secrets are revealed and tensions rise over the course of the holiday.

The third series sees the positive Chelsea, played by British actress Wood, 31, try to keep her mysterious older boyfriend, Rick, played by 53-year-old US actor Goggins, calm in Thailand.

Walton Goggins. (Ian West/PA)

Following the 2025 series, Goggins appeared to step away from his fellow co-stars, and unfollow Greater Manchester-born Wood on Instagram.

They both addressed the swirling rumours during a joint interview for US publication Variety, which was published on Wednesday.

Goggins said: “There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman (Aimee) madly, and she is so important to me.”

He added that “she’s special”, and explained he had not addressed the reports before as he did not want to talk about Wood when she was not there.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a shite about Instagram,” Wood said.

Goggins said that when he finished The White Lotus he “needed to just back away from everyone”, as it is his “process” when filming a project ends.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” he said.

“It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Wood previously criticised a Saturday Night Live sketch, with an cast member impersonating her with exaggerated prosthetic teeth, calling it “mean and unfunny” on Instagram.

She told Variety that it “felt misogynistic. It felt like the punchline was a woman’s appearance, which is just not funny. It’s not cool”.

Goggins shared the same sketch online and praised Jon Hamm for playing a version of his character, before deleting the Instagram post, ahead of hosting SNL>

He said he was “gonna say it (something) to your face”, and added: “I don’t use social media in any way, and I’m not a mean guy.”

SNL apologised for the April sketch, according to Wood, and the comedian and cast member who impersonated her, Sarah Sherman, sent her flowers to apologise.

Wood is also known for Netflix teen show Sex Education, BBC comedy Daddy Issues and the 2022 drama film Living with Bill Nighy.

Goggins has been in Western series Justified, post-apocalyptic series Fallout, and drama Sons Of Anarchy.

He has had two Emmy nods, while Wood has won a TV Bafta for Sex Education and been given a Rising Star Bafta nomination.