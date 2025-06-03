Tulisa to recount drugs trial in new memoir detailing her career highs and lows

Tulisa Contostavlos has announced a new memoir that will detail the highs and “unimaginable lows” of her music career, including her collapsed drugs trial in 2014.

The pop singer, 36, who found fame in hip-hop trio N-Dubz, was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in 2013, but the charges were later dismissed after prosecution witness, “fake sheikh” journalist Mazher Mahmood, was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the trial.

The book, titled Judgement, has been written using journals that Contostavlos wrote in amid the media storm following the sting operation that saw Mahmood pose as a wealthy film producer called Samir Khan.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Contostavlos said: “90% of this no one has ever known.

“The story of my year in 2013 has been spoken about many times, but it has never been told in the way that it’s told in my new book.

“This is living all the juiciest moments from behind the scenes. This book will have you crying one moment, on the edge of your seat the next.”

She added: “I have given absolutely all of myself in this book, it’s Sex And The City on a drugs charge.”

She wrote in the caption: “As you all know, I’ve been through the highs and some unimaginable lows in my career.

“For the first time, I’m sharing everything. The truth, the pain, the fallout, and the strength I discovered when my world fell apart.”

The singer had been accused of arranging for Mahmood to be sold more than £800 worth of cocaine by one of her contacts following an elaborate sting for The Sun On Sunday in 2013.

During a meeting at a hotel in London, Mahmood posed as a film producer and plied Contostavlos with alcohol as they discussed an acting role alongside Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Following the collapse of the trial Contostavlos said “I have never dealt drugs and never been involved in taking or dealing cocaine” in a statement where she also accused Mahmood of a “horrific and disgusting entrapment”.

In 2016 Mahmood was jailed for tampering with evidence in the collapsed drugs trial when the “King of the Sting” and his driver Alan Smith, were found guilty of plotting to pervert the course of justice.

Publishing director, Ciara Lloyd, who has acquired UK and Commonwealth rights to the book, said: “When I read Tulisa’s proposal, I knew instantly that I wanted to publish her.

“I remember the infamous ‘Fake Sheikh’ trial well and how unfairly Tulisa was treated, a story that highlighted the bias and misogyny in the press, and in our society.

Tulisa Contostavlos found fame as a member of N-Dubz (Ian West/PA)

“So, to give a voice to Tulisa and her story as well as showcase her phenomenal talent as a writer is a real privilege.

“This is the perfect redemption story for the original Female Boss, and I’m so proud to be publishing her at Blink.”

Contostavlos is most known for singing in hip-hop group N-Dubz who had hits with songs including I Need You, Girls and Number 1, featuring Tinchy Stryder.

In 2011 she became a judge on popular reality singing series The X Factor and a year later she released her debut solo album, The Female Boss.

She also released the book, Honest: My Story So Far: The Official Autobiography, in 2012, which detailed her life growing up on a council estate in London, to making music with N-Dubz, and helping girl group Little Mix win The X Factor in 2011.

The singer from Camden most recently appeared on the 2024 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Judgement will publish in hardback, ebook and audio in August 2025 from Blink Publishing.