Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing reveal pregnancy

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The married couple, who are both former Made In Chelsea stars, shared a joint Instagram video post on Tuesday of Habboo having an ultrasound and smiling along with a heart emoji.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2023, announced last week that Habboo will appear on her husband’s Radio 1 show Going Home, as Laing’s co-presenter Vick Hope goes on maternity leave.

They have previously hosted the NewlyWeds podcast and red carpet events such as the Brit Awards together.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in 2021, revealing Laing popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.

Celebrities congratulating the couple included former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson, who said on Instagram: “Congrats guys this is SO exciting.”

Radio presenter and singer Mollie King wrote: “The best news!! Congratulations guys! See you later for a massive hug!.”

Laing was King’s maternity cover on BBC Radio 1 in 2022.

He also previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing and co-founded gourmet sweet company Candy Kittens in 2012.