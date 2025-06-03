Oasis star Noel Gallagher’s Bentley goes on sale for £1.2 million

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher’s red 1997 Bentley Turbo R has gone on sale priced at £1.2 million.

The four-door saloon car listed on Auto Trader was previously owned by the 58-year-old, despite the fact he cannot drive, once telling Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show that he gave up learning after being mobbed by children when he was told to park close to a school for a lesson.

Speaking about the sale, Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: “Cars listed by music legends don’t come around very often, and Noel Gallagher’s Bentley Turbo R is certainly one for the Auto Trader history books.

The Gallagher brothers are to reunite for an Oasis tour this year (Zak Hussein/PA)

“With over 80 million visits to Auto Trader every month, we expect this rock ‘n’ roll ride to strike a chord with music lovers and car collectors alike.”

The car also has the number plate ‘OASI6 2’, in reference to his Britpop band, who will reunite to play a run of gigs this year in the UK and Ireland, featuring stops at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, throughout July, August and September.

Despite not being able to drive, Gallagher was ordered to pay a court £1,000 and was handed six penalty points in April 2023, for failing to tell police who was driving his Range Rover, when it was clocked speeding at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Edgware Road, West London.

Speaking about his driving lesson in the 1990s, Gallagher told Ball in 2023: “I have had one driving lesson in the 90s and I was driving round a housing estate in Slough and she (the instructor) said to me, ‘if you just indicate and pull over here’ then I pulled over.

“She got out the car she said, ‘I’ll be back in a minute’, she came out with her mum, she drove me to her house.

“Then the local comprehensive bell went and they all came out.

“This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like, ‘never, never again’.”

Gallagher began his career in the 1990s with Oasis, who he formed alongside his brother singer Liam Gallagher.

The band has gone on to have eight UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums, and is best known for songs such as Wonderwall, Rock ‘N’ Roll Star and Live Forever.

The guitarist formed the High Flying Birds after Oasis’s initial break-up in 2009, who have gone on to have four UK number one albums.