Former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland joins The Voice UK coaching line-up

Former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is to join the coaching line-up for the 2025 series of The Voice UK.

She will replace country singer LeAnn Rimes, who joined the 2024 series of the ITV singing show, which will also see Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and last year’s winning joint coaches, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly, return this year.

Speaking about joining the show, Rowland said: “I am excited to join The Voice UK as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for.

Sir Tom added: “It’s always a pleasure to return to The Voice UK as every year I’m reminded of the incredible talent we have in this country.

“I’m looking forward to sitting alongside will.i.am once again, having Tom and Danny in their chair for a second series, and of course I’m excited to welcome Kelly Rowland to the panel.

“She’s an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share.”

Rowland began her career in the 1990s with US girl group Destiny’s Child, alongside Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, the singer has also achieved two UK number one solo singles in Dilemma with rapper Nelly and When Love Takes Over with DJ David Guetta.

She has also had four hit albums in the UK, including a number one in 2003’s Simply Deep.

The singer previously appeared as a judge on the eighth season of The X Factor UK, where she was credited with putting British girl group Little Mix together, who went on to win the show in 2011.

She previously coached on the Australian version of The Voice between 2017 and 2020.

Emma Willis will present the show once again, as contestants compete to win a record contract with Universal Music Group, £50,000 in cash, and a dream holiday to Universal Studios Resort in Florida.

Willis said: “I’m so excited to be back for another series of The Voice UK.

“It’s one of the most joyful shows to work on – full of passion, talent and of course those unforgettable moments when the chairs turn.

“With our brilliant coaches returning and the utterly fabulous Kelly Rowland joining the panel, I know this series is going to be something really special.”

Filming for the forthcoming series begins in the summer, with further broadcast details to be released in due course.