Sam Ryder’s message to Remember Monday on Eurovision: Nothing can define you

Sam Ryder has said that his fellow Eurovision Song Contest stars Remember Monday cannot be defined by their placement at the competition, after getting zero points from the audience.

The British trio, made up of friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele who attended school in Hampshire, finished 19th in May after receiving 88 points from the national juries for their song What The Hell Just Happened?

The trio were the UK’s first girl group entrant since 1999, and fared slightly worse than Olly Alexander who came 18th in Malmo in 2024, but better than 2023 representative Mae Muller, who placed second last in 2023.

The UK’s 2022 Eurovision entrant Ryder, 35, was the first British act to come second since Imaani in 1998, and the first to make it to the top five since Jade Ewen with It’s My Time in 2009.

Remember Monday was chosen by David May, who has been Ryder’s manager, and headed up the BBC’s search for the next Eurovision contestant.

Remember Monday from the United Kingdom (Martin Meissner/AP)

Ryder was asked on ITV’s This Morning about Remember Monday, and responded saying: “Nothing can define you past that point.

“It’s about singing for the love of singing and writing for the love of writing, and it’s a privilege to be asked to go, do you know what I mean?

“And there’s a lot of people that are all hoping for a certain outcome, and of course, it can’t happen for every single person.

“And I just hope that every single person that took to that stage can really understand what an amazing job it is to even get there, and it (Eurovision) doesn’t owe you anything, because music’s given you everything already.

“If you truly love this thing, and you love this craft and love pursuing what it does to your spirit, how can you put, like, a metric on anything else past that?

Olly Alexander represented the UK at Eurovision in 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“So please God, every single person that was there on that night came home and feels like they were part of something magic, because that’s what it is.”

Ryder also said that those taking part deserve “respect”, and he was sending them “loads of love”, while being on the road during the contest last month.

The contest in Basel, Switzerland, in May was won by Austria’s JJ with his emotional song Wasted Love.

Ryder, wearing a Dolly Parton T-shirt on This Morning, also said that he has put down “roots” in Nashville, which is associated with the country singer.

He added: “It’s been a dream for a long time (to move there) and, but I didn’t realise… finishing the album, my studio’s here in the UK, so (I had) to come straight back and get the album done, so the problem is I’ve had zero sleep.”

Ryder, from Essex, began as a TikTok star.

He signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021, before going to Eurovision in 2022.

He was nominated for an Emmy for his Ted Lasso single, Fought & Lost, which he co-wrote for the hit Apple TV+ comedy.

He has released new music including a Christmas single, You’re Christmas To Me, which reached number two in the charts and a number one album titled There’s Nothing But Space, Man!