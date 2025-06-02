Brooklyn Peltz Beckham says he ‘ignores the noise’ around his relationship

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has said he ignores the online “noise” about him and his wife Nicola.

It comes amid speculation of a rift between the couple and Brooklyn’s family.

Asked how he protects his relationship in “such a public spotlight”, Brooklyn told Glamour Germany: “Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind.

Brooklyn and Nicola (Ian West/PA)

“People are always going to talk. What matters is that we’re happy together.”

Nicola added: “It’s not always easy. On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us.

“When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. But it’s not worth it. I just scroll past and move on.”

Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, married Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, in 2022.

Speaking about their wedding day and the moment she said ‘I do’, Nicola told the magazine: “I was so nervous.

“Saying our vows in front of that many people? Terrifying.

“Someone told me, ‘Just look at Brooklyn.’ And as soon as I did, the nerves faded.

“When my dad took my hand and said, ‘Are you ready?’ I just started crying. I couldn’t even look at him. I was thinking, My make-up!

“And when I walked down the aisle, (UK artist) Sekou was singing Songbird live. I still get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Brooklyn added: “I’m usually chill speaking in front of people, but that day I was a wreck. Nicola kept me waiting for 10 minutes and it felt like forever. But when I saw her, everything else disappeared.”

Brooklyn is the eldest son of former football star David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria, who found fame in pop group the Spice Girls.

The couple, also known as Posh and Becks, are also parents to Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

Last month, Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from family pictures celebrating David’s 50th birthday.