Lisa Hogan uses mics to her advantage as Jeremy Clarkson ‘cannot interrupt’ her

Lisa Hogan has said she will tell her partner Jeremy Clarkson things he does not want to hear when they are filming so that he cannot “interrupt” her.

Hogan is best known for appearing on the Amazon Prime documentary series Clarkson’s Farm, where she runs the farm shop, which stars the former BBC Top Gear presenter as he navigates the challenges of running Diddly Squat Farm.

During filming for the fifth season, Hogan shared that she has learned to use the cameras to her advantage when wanting to say things to her partner that he might not want to hear.

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan uses filming opportunities for Clarkson’s Farm to tell the presenter things (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, she said: “I’ve worked out that when he’s wearing a mic, he can’t interrupt me. So that’s when I go for it.”

Overall, she avoids arguing with him, adding: “I’m more conniving than that. Why argue with someone like Jeremy? He’s so eloquent. I have to be a bit more… nimble. I like the long-term diplomatic approach.”

The pair met at a drinks party hosted by a mutual friend nine years ago, however, she said that she knew him for his columns, with regular contributions for The Sun and The Sunday Times, rather than his presenting.

Speaking about the presenter and what he is like off camera, she said: “He’s always incredibly inquisitive.

“His mind is always on the move. He’ll come in fizzing with energy about the smallest thing. I like that.

“I used to let my son stay up to watch Top Gear, but I never really watched it myself. I knew him more from his writing. I always loved his columns. I thought he was bright – and probably amusing. And I think he thought I’d be amusing.”

Jeremy Clarkson met partner Lisa Hogan at a drinks party nine years ago (Ian West/PA)

Hogan once used tadpoles as a live centrepiece after discovering them in her pond.

She said: “It was fascinating! You could have a conversation and see them wandering around. Well, anyway, I put them back because everyone was pretty freaked out by it, but I could tell he was charmed.

“It’s like a tablescape. It’s interesting!

“Jeremy thought it was horrendous, but I could also see that he was charmed by me creating a centrepiece of live tadpoles. I could see the romance in his eyes.”