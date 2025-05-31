Magician Harry Moulding crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent

Magician Harry Moulding has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2025.

The illusionist fell to his knees with joy as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly declared him champion.

He receives £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance after winning the public vote.

Thanking his supporters, he said: “I genuinely feel like everyone has been behind me. This has been the most incredible journey.”

The Blackpool native was fast-tracked to the final after guest judge KSI hit the golden buzzer in the semi-final, which also saw him propose to his girlfriend.

Dance group The Blackouts were this year’s runners-up after performing a light show to hits by Robbie Williams and Take That.

In third place was nine-year-old gymnast Binita Chetry.

Choral group Hear Our Voice, made up of people impacted by the Post Office scandal and featuring a former Aldridge postmistress, were the bookies’ favourites heading into the final, but finished outside the top three.

The programme, which was broadcast live from the Hammersmith Apollo after a week of five semi-finals, also saw performances from singer Stacey Leadbeatter, dance group Ping Pong Pang and guitarist Olly Pearson.

A wildcard act introduced into the live final was revealed to be singers Han & Fran, who performed an Abba medley.