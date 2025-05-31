Former Love Island star Dani Dyer marries West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer has married West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen at an outdoor ceremony.

Dyer is best known for winning the fourth season of the ITV reality dating show in 2018 with Jack Finchman, and is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday, Dyer shared a photograph of the pair holding hands as they walked down the aisle with the caption, “The Bowen’s”.

In May 2023, Dyer gave birth to their twins, Summer and Star, and in July of last year the couple announced the news of their engagement with an Instagram post captioned “us forever” alongside a ring emoji.

She also shares a child, Santiago – who she calls Santi, with her ex-Sammy Kimmence, who she dated before appearing on Love Island and after her split from Finchman.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence, who was jailed for three-and-a-half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The reality star also appeared on Channel 4 entertainment programme Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her soap actor father.

In 2021, she made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up her father’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

She is set to feature in a new Sky TV series alongside her father as the pair invest in and run their own caravan park on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent – titled The Dyers’ Caravan Park.