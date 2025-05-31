Billie Piper appears to be new Doctor as Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who and is seen regenerating into Billie Piper in the season finale.

Piper, 42, first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005, playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord – and then again for the 10th Doctor played by David Tennant.

Piper appears to replaces Gatwa, who leaves Doctor Who after two seasons in the science-fiction series.

Billie Piper in the final episode of Doctor Who (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon/PA)

She said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Born in Rwanda before moving to Scotland, Gatwa’s time on the long-running science fiction programme came to an end as The Reality War episode brought this season to a close on Saturday.

The two-part season finale saw the Doctor face the Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

The finale also saw Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance as Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

Ncuti Gatwa attending the premiere of Doctor Who season two (Ian West/PA)

Sex Education and Barbie star Gatwa has played the 15th Doctor since Scottish actor David Tennant bi-generated in 2023, after his version of the character was brought back to life as the 14th Doctor.

Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, announced in July 2021 that she would depart after three series as the 13th Doctor.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who Showrunner, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”