Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives stars want series to show ‘we are normal’

Jessi Ngatikaura, star of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, has said the women who feature in the series want to show “that we are just normal people.”

The first season of the hit reality series followed a group of Mormon influencers based in Utah in the US, caught in the midst of a sex-swinging scandal.

Mormonism is a restorationist Christian movement which discourages alcohol, tobacco and caffeine, as well as sex outside marriage.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura (Disney/Pamela Littky/PA)

Ngatikaura and Whitney Leavitt discussed the show’s next season on ITV’s This Morning and explained that the series followed the creation of “MomTok” – a collective of women who make videos on TikTok.

“MomTok is a group of women. We all did social media together, and it started out just a group of mums getting together and making fun videos on social media, and then it turned into what it is today, which is crazy,” said Leavitt.

She added: “I think what’s really cool about this whole group is that all of us live it a little bit differently, like some maybe a little bit more than others.

“So hopefully someone who’s watching can relate to one of us, but yeah, no drinking coffee, no premarital sex, dress modestly, no tattoos.”

Ngatikaura left the church and said there are women “of different faith levels” on the show.

“I left about five, six years ago, but my family is Mormon, my friends are Mormon, so I’m still in the culture,” she said.

“It just wasn’t for me. But I love that about our show, is that we have so many different faith levels.

“So we showcase someone who is super active, someone who is not any more, which I think is relatable to any religion.”

This Morning presenter Paddy McGuinness said it is “good to talk” about Mormonism so people know “it’s not what you think it is when you see the films”.

Ngatikaura responded: “We wanted to show that because everyone thinks Mormons are like pilgrims and sister wives and we can’t do anything, but we showcase that we are just normal people.”

Season two follows the lives of the women after the success of season one and sees Miranda McWhorter join the series “to set the record straight on the swinging scandal”.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially condemns polygamy but there are other groups, referred to as “Mormon fundamentalists”, who engage in the practice.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives season two is available on Disney+ in the UK.