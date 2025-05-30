Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly says she had ‘hole punctured into face’ after fainting

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly has said she had a “hole punctured into my face” after she fainted and “fell face first into a boulder”.

The Canadian actress and author, who is known for her roles in TV series Lost and Marvel films Ant-Man (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), shared photos online that showed a scab above her top lip and marks on her nose and chin.

In an Instagram post, she said: “I fainted at the beach. And fell face first into a boulder.

“At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock.”

The 45-year-old said in a Substack post that she had had fainting spells “since I was a little girl” which had been put down to hypoglycemia, also known as low blood sugar.

She also said that she had “blacked out” on the way to the hospital, as well as on the beach.

Lilly has also starred in films including comedy White Chicks and two Hobbit films – The Desolation Of Smaug (2013) and The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014).