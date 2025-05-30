Florence Pugh plays health worker on the brink in Yungblud’s new music video

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh stars as a health worker on the brink in a music video for Yungblud’s latest single – Zombie.

First-look photos from the music video, being released at 4pm on Friday, show Pugh’s character, who is dealing with grief and exhaustion, wearing a set of angel wings.

Singer Yungblud said: “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before.

Florence Pugh stars in Yungblud’s music video for his new single, Zombie (Tom Pallant/PA)

“It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.”

He added, “We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it’s f****** scary.”

The music star, 27, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, treated fans to a preview of his track at a surprise gig in London in March.

Zombie is the third single he has released from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Idols, out on June 20.

Florence Pugh and Yungblud (Tom Pallant/PA)

The singer, known for songs including I Think I’m Okay, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, and Fleabag, is also known for creating BludFest, which offers cheaper tickets compared to many other UK music festivals.

The singer has had two number one albums in the UK chart with Weird!, in 2020, and his self-titled album in 2022.

Earlier in the year, he received the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards, held in Liverpool.

Pugh, 28, who is known for her roles in Little Women (2019), Don’t Worry Darling (2022), and Dune: Part Two (2024), previously appeared in Rachel Chinouriri’s music video for Never Need Me.