Actor Florence Pugh pours pints at London pub with singer Yungblud

Marvel star Florence Pugh has made a surprise appearance at a London pub where she poured pints alongside singer Yungblud.

The 29-year-old appeared at The Devonshire in Piccadilly on Friday, where she was seen working behind the bar and chatting with customers, after starring in a music video for the singer’s Zombie single.

Pugh was cheered after pouring a perfect pint of Guinness before asking “whose is this?”, and later remarking “I’m sorry” after pouring a less impressive drink.

Florence Pugh with singer Yungblud (Tom Pallant/PA)

In another clip, she can be seen learning to pour pints with a member of staff, describing her own first attempt as “a bit lumpy”.

It comes after Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, turned up at Camden’s Hawley Arms to put in a shift behind the bar earlier this year.

The 27-year-old released his music video for Zombie, taken from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Idols, on Friday, with the album due for release on June 20.

Oscar-winner Pugh stars in the video as a health worker on the brink, who is dealing with grief and exhaustion, wearing a set of angel wings.

Speaking about the video, Yungblud said: “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before.

“It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.

“We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it’s f****** scary.”

Pugh most recently starred in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which was released earlier this year, and sees the British star play Yelena Belova.

Pugh starring in the music video (Tom Pallant/PA)

She is also known for her roles in Little Women (2019), Don’t Worry Darling (2022), and Dune: Part Two (2024), and previously appeared in Rachel Chinouriri’s music video for Never Need Me.

Yungblud has had two number one albums in the UK chart with Weird!, in 2020, and his self-titled album in 2022.

Earlier in the year, he received the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff And Robbins Northern Music Awards, held in Liverpool.