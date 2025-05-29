Jamie Laing to be joined by wife Sophie Habboo on BBC Radio 1 show

Presenter Jamie Laing is to be joined by his wife Sophie Habboo on his BBC Radio 1 show after co-presenter Vick Hope goes on maternity leave.

Habboo will appear on Going Home, which runs from Monday to Thursday between 3.30pm and 6pm, from June 2 to June 18, as Hope joins Laing’s other co-presenter Katie Thistleton on maternity leave.

Habboo, who rose to fame on reality TV show Made In Chelsea, said: “I’m thrilled to finally announce that I’ll be joining the Radio 1 family for the next few weeks.

“I’ve always loved how radio connects people across the nation in real time, and I’m honoured to be stepping in for Vick while she starts her exciting new chapter of life.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m no stranger to talking to a mic for hours, so I’m excited to connect with new people, dive into some great conversations, and hopefully share a few laughs along the way.

“I’ll also be making a bit of Radio 1 history presenting alongside my husband Jamie Laing, which feels really special, and probably a bit chaotic in the best way. Catch you on-air.”

GK Barry is also set to join BBC Radio 1 (Ian West/PA)

The pair will become the first married couple to present a show together on Radio 1, but they have previously hosted the NewlyWeds podcast and red carpet events such as the Brit Awards together.

Habboo will appear on the show from Monday to Wednesday.

On June 23, Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston will take over from Habboo as co-hosts on the show.

Radio 1 has also announced that former I’m A Celebrity contestant GK Barry will take over the weekend afternoon show, which runs from Friday to Sunday between 1pm and 4pm, throughout July, beginning on Friday July 4.

Special guests will co-host with the social media star, who presents the Saving Grace podcast.

Barry said: “I am so excited to be presenting my own show with BBC Radio 1 across July.

“I thank the whole team for trusting me with such an incredible audience and I’m ready to bring you all into my world and music a few hours a week.”